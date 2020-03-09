Gruyere from Switzerland Named 2020 World Champion

A Gruyere from Bern, Switzerland has been named the 2020 World Champion Cheese. The cheese, called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus for Gourmino AG. Spycher also won the 2008 World Championship Cheese Contest with his Gruyere.

Earning an impressive score of 98.81 out of 100, Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP bested a record-breaking 3,667 entries in the 2020 contest. Produced for the past 900 years in the region surrounding the small town of Gruyère, Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP is still made today according to the traditional recipe. The cow’s milk cheese has a subtle, sophisticated flavor after ripening up to 24 months in mountain caves.

First runner-up in the contest, with a score of 98.70, is Gallus Grand CRU, a hard cow’s milk cheese made by Hardegger Käse AG of Jonschwil, St. Gallen, Switzerland. Lutjewiinkel Noord Hollandse Gouda PDO, a mature gouda aged four to ten months, made by Royal FrieslandCampina-Export earned the second runner-up position with a score of 98.66.

