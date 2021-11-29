Halloumi Heaven: COVID-19 Causes 6-Million-Kilo Stockpile of Famed Cypriot Cheese

COVID-19 has caused a six-million-kilo stockpile of Cyprus’ prized white halloumi cheese as demand home and abroad has been crushed.

Commerce Minister Natas Pilides told lawmakers on Tuesday that producers had over six million kilos (13 million pounds) of the unsold famous cheese in deep storage, France 24 reported.

Due to COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe, that shut down the hospitality sector and restricted tourism to the Mediterranean holiday island, demand for the cheese was diminished.

