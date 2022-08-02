Hall’s Beer Cheese Expands into the Midwest Grocery Giant, Hy-Vee Supermarkets

(Louisville, KY) – Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC, the company behind the original and nationally recognized Hall’s Beer Cheese expands its rapidly growing footprint into the Midwest market. Hall’s newest retail partner, Hy-Vee Supermarkets, is the perfect home for this specialty dairy dip and spread best-seller. The product has been a staple for years on the Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Liquor Barn shelves in the Southeast market, and with fans across the nation on beercheese.com. The demand for this snack-time sensation is on a huge upswing thus pushing the product beyond the regional retail border. Hy-Vee stores across Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Iowa are currently stocking two varieties: Original Hall’s Beer Cheese and Hall’s Hot-N-Snappy.

“The response by fans has been tremendous. We are thrilled to be able to offer our Iowa customers easy shelf access to Hall’s Beer Cheese. We are grateful to the team at Hy-Vee for working with us to make this happen. We look forward to a long partnership with them as we continue to expand the brand footprint.” says Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese owner.

About Hall’s Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and others have featured the fan favorite beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.

Hall’s Beer Cheese is a majority female owned business based in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese please visit; beercheese.com