Hall’s Beer Cheese Launches Newest Addition To The Family, Hall’s Benedictine Spread.

( Lexington, KY) Hall’s Beer Cheese LLC is the dips and spreads company behind nationally recognized Hall’s Beer Cheese, the original beer cheese that has been made continuously since the 1930s, and has just released a new addition to their production line of specialty dairy products.

The Hall’s Benedictine Spread will be available beginning Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Liquor Barn retailers across Kentucky. The product will also be available to all national consumers on beercheese.com. As part of the launch promotion of the Benedictine Spread, Hall’s is offering a “Father’s Day” subscription box on the beercheese.com website that will include a sampling of their suite of spreads.

The promotional box will include, three (3) 8oz. containers of the Hall’s Beer Cheese Hot, two (2) 8oz. of the Original Hall’s Beer Cheese, and a single of the new Benedictine Spread. The discounted box will also ship out a mystery gift with each subscription box. This promotional box allows for loyal consumers to benefit from the discounted pricing on their bestsellers and sample the newest member of the family. The Benedictine Spread has been carefully crafted to be true to the flavor and texture and ingredients of the spread that was handmade at Hall’s Restaurant, with the focus on a high-quality product that consumers associate with the Hall’s Beer Cheese brand. The Benedictine Spread features a crisp cucumber flavor that is paired perfectly with a range of accompaniments from crackers, flatbreads, and bagels.

“We wanted to bring back an old southern favorite which meets the elevated palates of today’s consumers who appreciate fresh and diverse flavors and textures . Our success with the Hot and Original Beer Cheese is a tough act to follow so we wanted to make sure we got this one right. The feedback has been tremendous on the Benedictine and we are excited that consumers can now try it for themselves. “ says Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese owner.

About Hall’s Beer Cheese: It started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River, at a location that has had a restaurant or trading post since the 1700’s, and has been Halls Restaurant for nearly a century. Hall’s Beer Cheese has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, the Wall Street Journal, Food Network and others have featured the original beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.

Halls is a locally owned business based in Mount Vernon, Kentucky. For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese and please visit; beercheese.com