Hall’s Beer Cheese Wins Annual World Beer Cheese Festival with their Hot-n-Snappy Beer Cheese

Winchester, KY – Hall’s Beer Cheese, the favorite dip and spread of every tailgate and summer BBQ, took home the crown at the Annual Beer Cheese Festival on June 11, 2022. The festival, which is the only one in the world, holds contests for both amateur and professional beer cheese makers. This year, the judges selected Hall’s Hot-n-Snappy Beer Cheese as the best beer cheese in the land. The recognition and award came as no surprise to Hall’s fans or the Hall’s team, who had a great time laughing and joking with everyone who visited the Hall’s tasting tent.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as The Best in beer cheese’s hometown of Winchester. We brought our A team to spread the fun, and I know we won because of who was behind the table with us. Hall’s is dedicated to ensuring that this classic Southern favorite continues to have widespread appeal to today’s consumers and to discriminating beer cheese aficionados alike. We hope that our success this year with Hot ‘n’ Snappy will make us a tough act to follow next year” – Kit Crase, Hall’s Beer Cheese Owner.

Having previously won “People’s Choice,” Hall’s, the original beer cheese, is excited for this long-awaited honor, and that it came on such a sunny, fun-filled day that perfectly matches the Hall’s Beer Cheese vibe. Hall’s is available in their home Bluegrass region along with expanded footprints including, Louisville, KY; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH, and throughout eastern Kentucky in Kroger, Liquor Barn, Costco, and Sam’s Club, along with specialty retailers and online at beercheese.com.

About Hall’s Beer Cheese:

What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and others have featured the fan favorite beer cheese spread. The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese.

Hall’s Beer Cheese is a majority female owned business based in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more info on Hall’s Beer Cheese please visit: beercheese.com