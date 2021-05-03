Handtmann Group of Companies Acquires Dutch Mechanical Engineering and Trading Partner Verbufa

Verbufa is an internationally operating company, based in Amersfoort, Netherlands. The company was established in 1952 and employs around 40 people.

Verbufa develops, provides and implements machine solutions for the food processing industry and as a trading company distributes machines and systems of leading manufacturers from the food processing industry.

Verbufa has been exclusive Handtmann trading partner in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg for over 55 years.

Handtmann Maschinenfabrik develops and produces filling and portioning systems as well as digital solutions for the production of foods.

The acquisition of Verbufa was contractually agreed on 1st April 2021 and generates advantages for both partners.

“The integration of Verbufa into our group of companies marks an important strategic step towards an even stronger positioning in international competition,” comments Thomas Handtmann, Managing Partner of the family-owned business, “because the food processing industry is undergoing profound change towards digitisation, globalisation and individualisation and with it, changing customer needs.”

Harald Suchanka, CEO of the division of filling and portioning systems, emphasises: “Following the acquisition of Inotec this past year, we are now taking the next logical step in providing our customers with holistic solutions. As a long-standing partner, Verbufa can contribute excellent industry insight and expertise in the development of customised customer solutions.”

In addition to direct market development in the top sales markets of the Netherlands and Belgium, the merger of the two companies generates, above all, a high level of innovative strength for process-oriented concepts and solutions in the areas of forming, dosing, co-extruding and process automation. Customer requirements can thus be implemented quickly and purposefully. “I am confident that the overarching interlinking of our development and engineering expertise and the combined knowledge of the market will produce substantial added value for our customers worldwide,” states a convinced Mark Marrink, previous owner of Verbufa and future Operations Manager of the new Handtmann subsidiary.