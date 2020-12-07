Häns Kissle to Focus on Product Innovation, Market Expansion Under New Leadership: Scott Moffitt Appointed President & CEO

Haverhill, Mass. – Häns Kissle announced today that Scott Moffitt has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, following Ken Venti’s tenure.

In a statement, the Hans Kissle Board of Directors said, “We are fortunate to have someone of Scott Moffitt’s caliber and experience step in to lead Häns Kissle. Scott is the right person at the right time to take the company, which was successful under Ken, to even greater heights. He is a strong communicator with outstanding strategic leadership capabilities, and he is customer-focused with a great deal of experience building brands and driving operational efficiences to meet consumer and retailer needs.”

“I am honored and excited to be joining the Häns Kissle team,” said Scott Moffitt. “I believe Häns Kissle is well-positioned to expand its presence in the fresh-prepared foods category by focusing on category leading innovation, superior customer service and delivering high quality products. Ken did a great job of growing the company and preparing it for the next stage of growth.”

Moffitt comes to the position with more than 20 years-experience marketing, selling and growing businesses for major food and beverage companies such as PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., and most recently, Danone North America. As President of Coffee Creamers and Beverages at Danone North America, he oversaw the strategic development of brands such as International Delight, Silk, Horizon Organics, Dunkin Donuts and Land O’ Lakes. During his thirteen years at PepsiCo, Moffitt directed product innovation and was appointed to lead SoBe Beverage Company, a PepsiCo subsidiary, which allowed him to hone his entrepreneurial skills. Before that, Moffitt was Chief Brand and Beverage Officer at Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. and part of the executive leadership team that improved the company’s operational efficiencies and established Keurig as a leader in the single-serve coffee market which ultimately resulted in a highly successful IPO in 2018. Moffitt started in his new role at Häns Kissle on November 2.

Ken Venti served as President and CEO at Häns Kissle from 2008 – 2020, during which time he developed the company into a successful competitor in the fresh-prepared foods category.

Founded in 1984, Häns Kissle is an innovative food company that provides a wide range of freshly-prepared salads, quiche, entrees, dips, desserts and more to retail, convenience stores, wholesale clubs and foodservice customers. The company prides itself on providing the highest quality prepared foods made from the freshest ingredients possible. Our culinary experts follow and anticipate food trends. We work with each customer to meet their unique product needs so that consumers can enjoy the simple goodness of home in every bite. When it comes to food, Häns Kissle puts quality and safety first. Learn more at http://www.hanskissle.com, or follow us on Facebook at @hanskissle.