Henning Cheese Announces New Logo, Packaging in Brand Refresh

KIEL, Wis. — Henning Cheese has announced changes to its logo and packaging as part of a broader “refresh” initiative that includes an updated website.

As part of the refresh, the company has created a cleaner logo and modernized packaging for its line of Cheddar, Colby & Monterey Jack, as well as other varieties including Cheese Curds & Mozza Whips. The new color palette matches flavors and makes their cheeses more easily identifiable.

The brand refresh also complements the company’s focus on innovation. Henning’s third-generation Master Cheesemaker, Kerry Henning, is always coming up with new flavors, such as Mango Fire Cheddar, Chipotle Cheddar, and Hatch Chile Cheddar, which have all won accolades at various cheese competitions. Their cheeses are perfect for snacking and enjoyed in a variety of recipes.

“As we celebrate our 111th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to ensure that our product packaging and brand look reflect the same outstanding quality and pride that we put into every one of our products,” said Rebekah Henschel, co-owner & director of Henning’s national sales.

Henning’s invites retailers to see an array of products at Booth #827 during the Winter Fancy Food Show, taking place January 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and at IDDBA – International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show in New Orleans June 1 – 3.

Henning Cheese can be found online and in grocery stores nationwide.

About Henning Cheese

Founded in 1914 by Otto Henning, Henning Cheese is a fourth-generation family cheese company specializing in artisan and specialty cheeses. They are traditionally crafted so that their distinct, natural flavors can come through with every bite. Henning Cheese sources milk from small family dairy farms within a 30-mile radius of the cheese factory, with the belief that quality milk creates quality cheese. In 2025, Henning’s will celebrate its 111th anniversary of quality products that are enjoyed nationwide.