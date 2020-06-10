Henning Cheese Awarded Dairy Processor Grant

Henning Cheese of Kiel is one of ‘eleven’ Wisconsin dairy companies that will receive Dairy Processor Grants from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The grants are designed to foster innovation, improve profitability and sustain the long-term viability of Wisconsin’s dairy processors.

A total of $200,000 was available with a maximum of $50,000 for each project and grant recipients are required to provide a match of at least 20% of the grant amount.

