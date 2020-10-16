Hidden Springs Creamery Still Winning Sheep’s Milk Cheese Awards After 15 Years

WESTBY, Wis. — Fifteen years after she started the business with her husband’s help, Brenda Jensen and her Hidden Springs Creamery have won more than 100 awards in national and international competitions for the creamery’s sheep’s milk cheeses.

The creamery is on the 76-acre farm between Westby and Cashton where Brenda and her husband Dean have lived since 2001. They had 50 sheep on the farm that first year, a number that has grown to more than 750.

Sales of Hidden Springs Creamery’s sheep milk cheeses have grown over the years, but Brenda said the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on restaurants has cut into sales of the creamery’s cheeses to restaurants this year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: La Crosse Tribune