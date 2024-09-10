Hillshire Snacking is Elevating Parents’ Everyday Moments with a House of Bliss

In celebration of back-to-school, fans can win much-deserved PTO (“Parent Time Off”) with a complimentary home cleaning on TIDY.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — More than half of parents (54%) said they’ll give up spending quality time with their child because their home needs cleaning1. This month, Hillshire Snacking is teaming up with national home cleaning tool, TIDY, to officially sponsor “Parent Time Off.” Fans can enter for a chance to win one of 1,000 $150 credits of complimentary home cleaning services. That equates to 125 days of Parent Time Off and 1,000 new moments of bliss!

Parents juggle countless responsibilities every day, from managing after-school activities to preparing meals and maintaining a clean home. With such busy schedules, many parents find it difficult to unwind and take a break. In fact, the average American spends 541 hours on household cleaning per year2. Parents are hungry for some downtime.

“We’re excited to partner with TIDY to offer parents a chance to enjoy some time off while enjoying our delicious Hillshire Snacking plates. It’s our way of giving back to those who do so much, especially as kids go back to school and families get back into routines,” said John Torre, Manager of Hillshire Snacking at Tyson Foods.

Hillshire Snacking Small Plates and Bistro Bites provide at least 16 grams of protein per serving and come in various flavors, making them the perfect choice for a quick and satisfying single-serving snack. Each package contains high-quality ingredients for a premium and convenient adult snacking experience. Whether at home, in transit or on the sidelines, these plates offer a moment of indulgence amidst the chaos.

How to Participate:

Shop: Purchase a Hillshire Snacking Small Plates or Bistro Bites product from the refrigerated aisle at your local supermarket. To participate without purchase, send an email with ‘Hillshire Snacking PTO’ in the subject line and your name, address and telephone number to HillshireSnackingBliss@gmail.com. Submit: Share a photo or video with your Hillshire Snacking Small Plates or Bistro Bites, tagging @HillshireSnacking and using the hashtag #HillshireSnackingGiveaway, for the chance to win a complimentary house cleaning (up to 1,000 $150 credits toward house cleaning services will be provided). Savor: Schedule and redeem your complimentary house cleaning using Tidy.com and enjoy your Hillshire Snacking Small Plates or Bistro Bites product during this blissful break.

For full terms and conditions, visit HillshireFarm.com/official-rules/.

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Giveaway begins at 12:00:00 am ET on September 10, 2024 and ends at 11:59:59 pm ET on September 23, 2024. One thousand entries will receive a $150 credit to Tidy.com, which equates to approximately a three-hour house cleaning service, depending on location and preferences. Limit one (1) entry per household. Participation open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, who are at least the age of majority in their state of residence as of date of entry. Void outside of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and where prohibited, taxed or restricted by law.

1 Source: Talker Research, Survey of Parent Homeowners with Kids Under 17 – April 2024

2 Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, American Time Use Survey – US – 2021

About Hillshire Snacking Brand

The Hillshire® Snacking brand launched nationally in 2016. Hillshire® Snacking brand is crafted for a premium, on-the-go snacking experience. The product line is known for its high-quality ingredients and includes Hillshire® Snacking Small Plates and Hillshire® Snacking Bistro Bites. Hillshire® Snacking products are available nationwide in your local supermarket. For more information, visit hillshiresnacking.com.

About TIDY

TIDY Services Inc. is a cutting-edge software and AI tool designed to simplify the process of finding and scheduling professional house cleaning services. From regular cleaning to deep cleans and move-in/move-out services, TIDY helps you create a clean and welcoming home environment. For more information, visit https://www.tidy.com/hillshire.