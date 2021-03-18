Hilo Life Introduces Keto-Friendly Almond Flour-Based Chips

NEW YORK — Hilo Life, a brand on a mission to make foods a source of joy for carb counters, is announcing today the launch of a keto-friendly, almond flour-based chip. This exciting innovation delivers a crunchy texture and bold flavor with 3 grams net carbs and 9 grams protein per serving1. Available in three popular snack flavor profiles, Nacho Cheese, Ranch and Spicy Salsa, the tortilla style chips were developed for carb-conscious snackers who have ‘Nosh-talgia’ and miss traditional chips.

“We connected directly with consumers who follow a keto lifestyle to learn what they were missing, and a top request was a carb-conscious chip that tastes like the snacks they used to love. We also identified almond flour as a very popular ingredient and used that insight to develop something truly unique that delivers on protein content and 3g net carbs,” said Amanda Cheung, brand director for Hilo Life. “We recognized a delicious opportunity to innovate and bring our consumers a keto-friendly snack with the flavors and textures they crave.”

Hilo Life’s new chips are made with defatted almond flour for less fat and more protein than traditional almond flour, marking the first major brand to introduce a keto-friendly, almond flour-based chip. Per 1 ounce bag, Hilo Life’s Almond Flour Tortilla Style Chips have 3 grams of net carbs, 9 grams of protein and 0 grams of added sugar. The chips are now available in three flavors and in a variety pack on Amazon and at HiloLife.com.

About Hilo Life

Hilo Life is a keto-friendly lifestyle brand on a mission to make foods a source of joy for carb counters. With bold flavors, crunchy ingredients and net carbs you can count on one hand, Hilo Life helps you keto your way. Hilo Life is part of PepsiCo’s HIVE portfolio, an internal brand incubator focused on developing and nurturing new, differentiated, innovative brands that meet consumer needs. For nutritional details and more information about keto, visit HiloLife.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

1 See HiloLife.com for more information about keto and net carbs.