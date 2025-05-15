HIPPEAS Pops Off with Cheezy Cheddar Pops – A Snack the Whole Fam Will Chase Down

Bold Flavor, Airy Crunch, and Plant-Based Goodness in a Poppable, School-safe Snack



NEW YORK — Snack lovers, get ready to POP OFF! HIPPEAS®, the beloved plant-based snack brand known for its better-for-you puffs and tortilla chips, is proud to introduce its boldest and most craveable innovation yet: Cheezy Cheddar Pops. Inspired by the classic cheese ball but made the HIPPEAS® way, these light and airy, bite-sized pops are bursting with big cheddar flavor—and they’re made to be eaten by the handful.

Crafted from sustainably grown yellow peas and chickpeas, HIPPEAS® Cheezy Cheddar Pops bring a new shape and melt-in-your-mouth texture to the snack aisle. Each 1oz serving is packed with 3g of protein and 2g of fiber, making them a satiating, nutritionally dense snack both kids and grownups can feel good about. The pops are also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and free from allergens like nuts, dairy and soy (school safe!).

“With Cheezy Cheddar Pops, we set out to reimagine the classic cheese ball—bringing back that nostalgic flavor and fun you remember, but with a modern, better-for-you twist,” said Nick Marmet at HIPPEAS®. “These snacks deliver all the bold, cheezy goodness you crave, while staying true to everything HIPPEAS® stands for: clean, plant-powered ingredients, sustainable sourcing, and seriously satisfying taste—without any of the junk. It’s the snack you loved as a kid, upgraded for today.”

You can find HIPPEAS® Cheezy Cheddar Pops in a 4oz size family bag at Target, and 0.5oz individual snack bags available in a 15ct on Amazon and 0.4oz snack bag in a 6 ct pack on Amazon, and a 21ct 0.5 oz bag on Walmart.com as well as on HIPPEAS.com with more retailers joining the peas & love train soon.

HIPPEAS® is all about mind, body and soil. Peas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be! HIPPEAS® yellow peas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. Peas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand’s carbon footprint. At HIPPEAS®, they believe that sustainable farming (and snacking!) is the way forward!

So go on—Give Peas a Chance® and pop open your next obsession.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they’re naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw’s, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market, as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart, and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks.