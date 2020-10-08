Hissho Sushi and Craft Beer Bar Opens Inside Walmart Supercenter

Hissho Sushi is taking the sushi experience to a new level with the opening of the Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar in Northwest Arkansas. Located inside the Walmart Supercenter in Rogers, AR, the newest Craft Beer Bar is a one-of-a-kind concept that redefines a customer’s experience at their local grocery store. At 2,000 square feet, the Craft Beer Bar delivers a sit-down, restaurant experience with easy access to delicious, everyday temptations like sushi, hot appetizers, pours from local brewery Bike Rack Brewing and 8 wines on tap.

Raising the Sushi Bar

“We’re delighted to bring Arkansas’ first-ever Sushi & Craft Beer concept to life inside Walmart in Rogers. This opening of our second Craft Beer Bar location showcases Hissho Sushi’s commitment to growth and redefining the experience of a customer’s evening at their local grocery store. As we continue to emerge as a leader in our market, we’re proud to work with progressive retailers to create an experience that is worth coming back for every day.” –DAN BEEM – CEO

Inspired by health food expert Nona Lim’s Asian heritage and centuries of culinary tradition, the new Hissho Asian Kitchen collection is brimming with flavor. The grab-n-go meals deliver the depth of traditional flavor and quality on today’s timeline.

Sushi Stats

Today’s consumer is motivated by convenience and the opportunity to try new foods, ingredients and flavors. According to Winsight Grocery Business Magazine’s 2019 Retail Foodservice Report, 59 percent of on-the-go and prepared foods consumers want “their leading supermarket to have a rotating selection of specialty items that allows them to purchase unique dishes.”