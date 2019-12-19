Hissho Sushi Launches Hissho on the Go Concept in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Hissho Sushi announces an exciting new partnership with Walmart to launch Hissho on the Go – a new commissary concept designed to deliver tasty, fresh sushi to foodies across the Charlotte metro area, conveniently found in the grocer’s deli. Shoppers can now look for the rolls at their favorite neighborhood Walmart.

Specially trained Hissho Sushi chefs will use the freshest ingredients to hand roll Hissho on the Go sushi every day at a single commissary site. The rolls will be immediately delivered to partners like Walmart where shoppers can conveniently pick up their favorite rolls while shopping.

It’s another way Hissho Sushi, the second-largest sushi provider in the country, continues to build on its mission of bringing fresh, hand-crafted sushi to more people where they live, work and play.

“It’s exciting to see sushi pushing the boundaries of where customers expect to see our rolls,” said Corey Wilde, Vice President of Business Development at Hissho Sushi. “And increasingly we’re forming unique partnerships with markets across the country who see the value of offering a convenient, high-quality and on-the-go meal option that their shoppers crave.”

Initially, shoppers will be able to choose from eight rolls in three price points: $5, $7 and $9. And because we know that sushi connoisseurs’ tastes run from the basic to the more innovative, Hissho on the Go will offer fan favorites like the Krispy Krab and California rolls alongside the Spicy Red Pepper and Crunchy Shrimp rolls.

“Hissho Sushi is proud to lead the industry and provide restaurant-quality meal options when and where customers want to enjoy them,” says Wilde. “And we’re proud to serve partners like Walmart, as they evolve their own grocery experience for the shopper.”

###

About Hissho Sushi

Hissho Sushi, headquartered in Charlotte NC, is the second-largest sushi franchise in the country and has regularly been recognized for their phenomenal growth and as a top employer by INC. Magazine, Smart CEO and the Charlotte Business Journal. Founded in 1998, Hissho Sushi has grown to nearly 2,000 locations in 42 states. Hissho Sushi partners with retailers in grocery, university, corporate services and healthcare facilities to ensure we’re offering freshly made sushi everywhere that our consumers work, live and play. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good.