Holiday Gifts for the Belly, from the Heart – Share Vermont Specialty Foods & Beverages this Season

The holidays sure look different this year. While you may be apart from friends and family, you can still spread holiday joy by gifting Vermont specialty foods and beverages. Nothing brings cheer and good will like savory, sweet, and oh-so-delectable treats! Giving the gift of good food and drink this season will also support our state’s hardworking producers, many of which are family owned and operated businesses that sustain the working landscape of Vermont.

We’ve curated a list of VSFA food and beverage producers whose products make gift-giving delicious and easy. Many of these members’ products may be ordered and shipped directly from their website and some are offering special gift collections this season! You will also find many Vermont brands at your local grocer, co-op, independent retailer, or specialty food store. Loved ones near and far are sure to be delighted and impressed by these unique products.

About the Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food and beverage businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry. To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, call their office at (802) 839-1930.