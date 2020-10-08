Hope Foods Dips and Spreads Now Available on Amazon Fresh

BOULDER, COLO. – Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands found in more than 6,200 stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Safeway has now expanded distribution to include delivery by Amazon Fresh. Additionally, Hope Foods hummus and guacamole flavors have also received a new look.

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery and pickup service, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, is available to free trial and paid members of Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student. Participating cities include Las Vegas, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

“We’re thrilled to now make Hope Foods available via Amazon Fresh,” says Nicole Pavlica, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Hope Foods. “Amazon Fresh will allow us to reach new consumers and give existing consumers access to a wider variety of Hope Foods flavors they may not have tried before, including our new Cashew & Almond Dips.”

Beginning August 15, 2020, shoppers will also find “Buy Online” buttons directly on Hopefoods.com/locator that will direct shoppers to each product on Amazon Fresh, Instacart or other available online retailers.

In addition to the new distribution method, Hope Foods has also refreshed the packaging for their hummus and guacamole line. The new packaging includes bold new graphics that showcase the texture of each dip flavor garnished with its main ingredients.

About Hope Foods

Hope Foods, one of the nation’s leading plant-based dips and spreads brands, is on a collective mission to introduce healthy, high quality and wonderfully flavorful food to the world. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious hummus and dips with boundary-crossing flavor profiles – all without any artificial preservatives. Instead, Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art HPP cold pressure technology to retain freshness, peak flavor, wonderful texture and important nutrition from our kitchen to your table. Available at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free.

Hope Foods truly believes that the simple act of sharing good food can nourish the body as well as the soul which is why it remains committed to promoting mental health awareness efforts to help reduce suicide rates across the United States. Join us on our mission to eat better, live better and do better. #spreadhope