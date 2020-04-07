Hormel Foods Donates an Additional 200,000 Meals to COVID-19 Hunger-Relief Efforts During Virtual Live Concert of Hope and Thanks

AUSTIN, Minn. — Hormel Foods, a global branded food company (NYSE: HRL), and its current and former team members announced a commitment to donate 200,000 meals to COVID-19 hunger-relief efforts during the company’s virtual live concert event on Friday night featuring Chris Kroeze, runner up on season 15 of NBC’s Emmy Award television show “The Voice.” This commitment is in addition to the company’s previously announced $1 million in cash and product donations to help those impacted. The concert was a way to help thank the company’s team members for their continued efforts to provide food for the world during this unprecedented time.

“Our team of nearly 20,000 has continued to work tirelessly as we play a critical role in providing safe, high-quality food during this uncertain time,” said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. “This special concert was a way we could thank them for how they have risen to the challenge and continue to produce food with a sense of purpose and pride. I’m proud we are able to continue to help with COVID-19 hunger-relief efforts and of the generosity of our current and former team members. Together, we are donating an additional 200,000 meals to help others in addition to our previously announced $1 million in cash and product donations.”

The 200,000 meals will go to Feeding America and other nonprofit organizations throughout the county. Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to help others over the last five years. For more information about the company’s charitable giving and corporate responsibility efforts, please visit https://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the “Global 2000 World’s Best Employers” list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine’s most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens” list for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.