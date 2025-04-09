Hot Honey Wine Vinegar: A New Spicy-Sweet-Sour Creation by American Vinegar Works

Worcester, MA – American Vinegar Works is excited to announce the launch of its newest product: Hot Honey Wine Vinegar. This unique vinegar combines the sweetness of honey with the tang of honey wine vinegar and a spicy kick from four chilies.

Made with mead sourced from Vermont, this vinegar is slow-fermented and barrel-aged to perfection. The result is a complex flavor profile with hints of smokey whiskey, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our Hot Honey Wine Vinegar,” says the team at American Vinegar Works. “It’s a bold and flavorful vinegar that we know our customers will love. The combination of sweet, sour, and spicy notes makes it incredibly versatile.”

This unfiltered vinegar retains remnants of the natural chilies, adding to its artisanal quality. It’s perfect for:

Dressings

Barbecue sauces

Roasted root vegetables

Cocktails

Drinking shrubs

About American Vinegar Works LLC

American Vinegar Works is an artisanal producer located in Worcester, Massachusetts, dedicated to crafting exceptional, small-batch vinegars that enhance culinary experiences.

Driven by a passion for quality and a desire to fill the void of premium American-made vinegars, the company meticulously sources regional American wines, beers, and ciders, believing that superior base ingredients lead to superior vinegar. Eschewing rapid industrial methods, American Vinegar Works embraces time-honored, slow fermentation processes and barrel aging, allowing their vinegars to develop complex and nuanced flavors far beyond typical mass-produced options.

American Vinegar Works LLC is proud to offer a wide variety of premium vinegars, including apple cider vinegar, wine vinegars, malt vinegars, rice wine vinegars, and honey wine vinegars.

AVW prioritizes relationships with specialty and natural retailers, premium food service, and the specialized, regional distributors that service these accounts.