How New York’s Jewish Food Establishments are Faring Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Restaurants in New York have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ruling that eateries can remain open for takeout and delivery. The city’s Jewish food establishments — including delis, bakeries and appetizing stores — are no exception. The Second Avenue Deli and B&H Dairy have closed completely, if only temporarily, while other restaurants are just barely eking by. Here’s a look at how some of them are holding up amid the pandemic.

Russ & Daughters: In the past week, Russ & Daughters has laid off almost half of its staff, according to co-owner Josh Russ Tupper, primarily because it was forced to close its two restaurants to the public. The appetizing store’s original location on East Houston — which has been in operation since 1914 and sells a variety of smoked fish, caviar and other goods — remains open for pick-ups and shipments. The business is in a better position than most because it has a relatively robust shipping operation that is helping it stay alive, Tupper told Jewish Insider, but he was still worried. “Business is hugely down everywhere,” he said, adding that a stimulus package from the government would help the store. “We’re hoping we can maintain.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Jewish Insider