How NYC’s Iconic Katz’s Deli is Keeping the Pastrami Piled and Frontliners Fed During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Legendary Katz’s Deli has been slinging pastrami sandwiches and matzo ball soup in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood for 132 years. Through wars, terrorist attacks, hurricanes and more, the restaurant has remained open to serve hungry New Yorkers and tourists.

As New York has become a hot spot for the coronavirus pandemic, fifth-generation owner Jake Dell is facing the challenges head-on.

“I have a staff of a little over 200, and I’ve managed to not lay anyone off so far,” he told The Daily Meal from the landmark with the still-bustling staff working hard behind him. “I am fighting every day and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure it stays that way.”

