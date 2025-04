An entrepreneur and philanthropist female powerhouse. Those are just some words to describe Kendall Antonelli.

She’s the founder of an Austin staple — Antonelli’s Cheese. For the past 15 years, she’s used her platform to advocate for change locally and internationally.

Antonelli built her cheese business with her husband from scratch with her husband John. It’s now recognized nationally and has supported nearly 1,000 nonprofit fundraisers.

To read more, please visit KXAN.