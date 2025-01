Do you feel like flowers are overplayed for Valentine’s Day? Is chocolate out this year? Consider a pickle bouquet.

Grillo’s (which was crowned a Taste of Home favorite for best pickles) is releasing a DIY kit so romantics can build a beautiful, tasty arrangement.

This isn’t the first year Boston-based Grillo’s has released its kit. Pickle fiends have been gifting this unconventional bouquet for Valentine’s Day since 2019.

