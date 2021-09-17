Hungarian Cheese Wins “World Cheese Championship”

The Balaton cheese from the Vászolyi Cheese Manufacturer was the only Hungarian brand to receive a gold medal at the World Cheese Championship in Tours, France.

The Mondial du Fromage was organized for the fifth time this year. Almost 200 vendors from around 50 countries entered 952 kinds of cheese, 153 of which were awarded bronze, silver, or gold medals. Eleven contestants prepared cheese platters and cheese dishes in front of spectators as part of the event.

The award was given to manufacturer owner, Kálmán Reményik, by Roland Barthélemy, the competition’s chief organizer.

