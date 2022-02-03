Hungry Bird Eats’ Rye + Sea Salt Nordic Crisps Named Good Food Award Winner 2022

On January 14, 2022, the Good Food Awards named Rye + Sea Salt Nordic Crisps, the original product by Hungry Bird Eats, as winner in the snack category for 2022.

The winners were selected among 1,966 entries to the 12th Good Food Awards. 244 winners were chosen for the 2022 award. This year’s Good Food Award Winners hail from 39 states and Washington, D.C. Chosen in a blind tasting from thousands of entries before passing a further sustainability and social responsibility vetting process, nearly half of the Winners are first-time awardees. 56% of the Winners are woman-owned businesses and one in six are BIPOC-owned businesses. Across 18 categories, each recognized crafter demonstrated exceptional taste and a deep commitment to building a more sustainable, just food system. The full list of 2022 Good Food Award winners can be found here.

Tina Diep, founder of Hungry Bird Eats (a woman/BIPOC-owned business) will be accepting the Good Food Award.

“I am thrilled to receive recognition for our original flavor of Rye + Sea Salt Nordic Crisps. It’s truly special to win this award not only for the taste of flavors but for a product that is conscious about sustainability.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 3, 2022, at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

In addition to this celebration, The Epicurean Trader artisanal shop will set up a ‘Good Food Shop’ available at their location in the iconic Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco. For a limited time (until January 30), their shelves will be stocked with over 100 winning food and drink products.

ABOUT THE GOOD FOOD AWARDS

The Good Food Awards celebrate the kind of food we all want to eat: tasty, authentic and responsible. Now in its twelfth year, awards are given to winners in 18 categories: beer, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, cider, coffee, confections, drinks, elixirs, fish, grains, honey, oils (tasted & announced in the spring), pantry, pickles, preserves, snacks, and spirits. The Good Food Awards Seal, found on winning products, assures consumers they have found something exceptionally delicious that also supports sustainability and social good.

ORGANIZERS & SUPPORTERS

The Good Food Awards is organized by the Good Food Foundation 501(c)3, in collaboration with a broad community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists and passionate food-lovers. The Presenting Sponsor is the Good Food Merchants Collaborative, comprised of 16 of the country’s top independently owned retailers from Ann Arbor (MI) to Oakland (CA) to Greenville (NC), all of whom are committed to supporting America’s great food crafters. Joining them is a vibrant group of key supporters, including Lead Supporters Bi-Rite Family of Businesses, Clarkson Potter, Ten Speed Press and Veritable Vegetable.

