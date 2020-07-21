Ibericos COVAP celebrates its tenth anniversary in the United States launching its Alta Expresión All-Natural line, free of nitrites or nitrates.

The Cooperative keeps up its commitment with the American market as part of its international strategy.

The Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP) was founded more than 60 years ago in Pozoblanco, Córdoba (Spain). This common project of men and women marked by the tradition of the land, has become the union of 4500 families committed to the economic and social development of the region, ensuring the transmission of the livestock tradition to future generations.

Ibericos COVAP is present in more than 30 countries across all 5 continents committed to share the knowledge about 100% Iberico pork products beyond the borders of Spain.

In 2010, the built of a clean room and the approval of the meat processing center and the curing plant allowed them to send 100% Iberico acorn-fed products to the United States, being one of the first companies able to do so.

In 2016, COVAP strengthened its internationalization process in the American market by establishing its first international subsidiary, Covap-USA.

Today, Ibericos COVAP celebrates its tenth anniversary in the United States.

Thanks to its closed production cycle, along with innovation and technological investments, the Cooperative has a strict quality control throughout the production process, guaranteeing animal welfare, food safety and the quality of its Iberico products.

Breed and Origin

For the last ten years, COVAP has been providing the American market with products from their own 100% Iberico breed pigs herd, raised in one of the most exceptional environments in Spain: The Dehesa of Valle de los Pedroches.

This natural legacy of more than 740,00 acres of green woodlands, with a special microclimate, is the largest expanse of ancient holm oaks in the world; where COVAP’s 100% Iberico pigs roam freely, feeding on wild grass and acorns, what gives the products an unparalleled texture and flavor.

As a result of the experience and tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation on more than 550 families, Ibericos COVAP has been awarded the Animal Welfare certification by AENOR, under the strict European Welfare Quality standard.

The Alta Expresión All-natural line.

Ibericos COVAP celebrates its tenth anniversary in the American market launching its new Alta Expresión All-Natural line.

An excellent range of 100% Iberico products completely natural, free of any artificial ingredients, nitrites or nitrates. Selected iberico meats of excellent quality, maximum purity and naturalness are aged in natural aging rooms by ham-masters in an artisanal way using sea salt. Tradition, health and dedication come together in these unique products.

This new range of products comes from 100% Iberico breed pigs, raised free-range feeding on wild grass and acorn during Montanera give the meat a high content of vitamins and natural antioxidants, resulting in an unparallel product.

The Alta Expresión All-Natural dry-cured acorn-fed 100% Iberico pork hams and shoulders have a tamper-proof band and a certificate of traceability from the source, that provides the customer all the information about its piece, such as the name of the farm where the 100% Iberico pig was raised on, the total number of days it spent grazing, and data of the aging process. This unique traceability project has been made possible by COVAP’s 360º model, which controls every step in the Cooperative’s production chain.

About COVAP

The Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP) was founded in 1959 in Pozoblanco, in Córdoba, and throughout its history, it has shaped a new agri-food concept that goes beyond traditional agriculture and livestock farming, contributing to the economic and social development of the region. COVAP dairy and meat products are the result of the care taken by their farmers and workers in order to satisfy their customers with safe, high quality food. The Cooperativa, with more than 4500 members whose livestock farms are spread throughout Andalucia, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha, integrates the entire food chain and works to make it sustainable, from the origin, through each step, the livestock production, its processing and marketing. 2019 ended with sales of €476 million and production of 1,013 million tonnes, making investments worth €22 million.