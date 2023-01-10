In Lawsuit, Pickle-Maker Accuses Wahlburgers of Misrepresenting its Pickles

Grant Welker, Boston Business Journal Deli January 10, 2023

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles.

Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”

Grillo’s argues in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that Wahlburgers’ pickles do, in fact, have artificial preservatives. The company even conducted lab tests that it says proves the presence of “substantial amounts of benzoic acid,” a preservative.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Boston Business Journal

Related Articles

Deli

Cleveland Kitchen Brings Fermentation to the Pickle Category With New Dilly Garlic Pickles

Cleveland Kitchen Deli July 28, 2021

Cleveland Kitchen’s latest gourmet, fermented creation is the brand’s fresh take on America’s favorite sandwich side – pickles! The culinary brand focused on delicious and healthy fermented foods is expanding its product offerings and adding a new line of lightly fermented, unpasteurized pickles. Each bite of these fresh-packed pickles will be bursting with garlic and dill flavors perfect for topping crispy chicken sandwiches or paired with stacked deli sandwiches.  