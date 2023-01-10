In Lawsuit, Pickle-Maker Accuses Wahlburgers of Misrepresenting its Pickles

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles.

Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”

Grillo’s argues in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that Wahlburgers’ pickles do, in fact, have artificial preservatives. The company even conducted lab tests that it says proves the presence of “substantial amounts of benzoic acid,” a preservative.

