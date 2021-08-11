In-Person Fancy Food Show 2021 Canceled, Digital Fancy Food 24/7 to Continue

NEW YORK — The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) Fancy Food Show 2021, the in-person component of the planned dual Fancy Food Show 2021 + Fancy Food 24/7, has been canceled. The sole in-person trade show scheduled by the SFA for this year was to take place September 27-29 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. Fancy Food 24/7, the digital component of the show, will run as planned from September 27 through October 8.

With the increasing concerns about the Delta variant, it was decided that the in-person component of the show should be canceled for the health and safety of all show participants.

“The Specialty Food Association has been steadfast in creatively supporting our members and our $170.4 billion industry during this incredibly challenging time, and we remain committed to providing opportunities in the safest way possible,” said Bill Lynch, president of the SFA. “While we will miss that special feeling of in-person connections with our industry colleagues, safety remains our number one priority.”

Exhibitors will have the option of a full refund, or a credit for the Winter Fancy Food Show 2022 or Summer Fancy Food Show 2022. All pre-registered attendees will receive a full refund and retain access to Fancy Food 24/7, which will feature domestic and international specialty food and beverage exhibitors and educational programming.

Fancy Food 24/7 is open only to the trade. For more information, click here. Plans for the Winter Fancy Food Show, which is scheduled for January 16-18 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, remain in place.

