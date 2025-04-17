In the Swiss Alps, Gruyère Cheese is a Way of Life

Lyre-shaped blades sweep through just-cultured milk that’s been coagulated with rennet to the consistency of pudding. The sharp strings cut the curd. Cheesemaker Nicolas Schmoutz encourages visitors to plunge carefully washed hands into the vat, avoiding the treacherous mechanism, called a tranche-caillé.

Once the curd is finely diced, Schmoutz pumps the vat’s contents into round molds, which are pressed by hydraulic force, whey streaming out. In another room, new wheels soak overnight in a salt bath. This dairy is 15 years old, and the bath water has never been changed. “We keep it clean but not sterilized,” says Schmoutz. “There are microbes in there we need for the rind and the taste.”

