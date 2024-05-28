Ines Rosales Launches New Cocoa Cayenne Cracker

Arlington, VA. — Cocoa and Cayenne Pepper is the new flavor joining Ines Rosales’, artisanal line of premium Olive Oil Crackers.

“The Cocoa Cayenne cracker has a subtle cocoa flavor with just a hint of cayenne,” said Lucia Conejo-Mir, VP of Sales North America at Ines Rosales. “A little bit sweet and a little bit spicy. With a mild heat is suitable for those whose go-to is not spicy foods. A few of my personal pairings are topping it with a flavorful blue cheese, a soft ripened brie, or dipping it in mascarpone cheese. These crackers are versatile and unique.”

Born in 2019, our innovative line of crackers comes in a variety of unique and disruptive flavors, with ties to the culture of Spain. It offers premium specialty crackers to consumers with a tight budget, who are looking for something to exciting to snack on or a way to elevate their cheese entertaining game.

“We make it essential in our innovation process to stay connected with our retail and distribution partners, and consumers,” said Lucia Conejo-Mir, VP of Sales North America at Ines Rosales. “This new flavor is a result of the feedback we have received from them. As always, it is paramount to us, to not only remain current, but most importantly true to our essence. All of our products are crafted using an artisanal manufacturing process, top quality ingredients, are natural, clean, and Non-GMO. Our consumers expect only the best from us, and it is key for us that we are able to meet their expectations”

The product received high praise during its soft launch at the Winter Fancy Food Show, it’s ready now to hit the market with a force.

The official launch is scheduled for late May. Contact your Ines Rosales Representative or your Distributor on how to order Cocoa Cayenne Olive Oil Crackers.

About Ines Rosales

Who is Ines Rosales? In 1910, a local woman from Castilleja de la Cuesta (Spain) needed a way to support herself & her family. She decided to bake Olive Oil Tortas using her family’s cherished recipe and try her hand at selling them at the local train station in Seville. Travelers and locals fell in love with her Tortas and soon they became a staple in households across Andalusia. Over a century later, we stay true to Ines’ original recipe – making each one of our Tortas by hand and using only the best ingredients to deliver you the most delicious bite.