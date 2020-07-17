Instacart Completes Rollout of Its Digital Deli Counter to Publix Stores Across the Southeast, Enabling Same-Day Delivery of Publix’s Beloved “Build Your Own” Pub Subs

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, today announced it has completed the rollout of its Instacart Meals product with Publix stores across the Southeast, enabling same-day delivery and pick up of Publix’s beloved Publix subs. To celebrate the milestone, Instacart will give the first 500 customers who purchase a Publix sub for delivery or pickup via Instacart exclusive access to a free, limited edition “Team Pub Sub” T-shirt.*

The Instacart Meals product makes it easy for customers to order specialty counter items — like Publix subs — alongside their groceries and household essentials, all to be delivered or picked up from the store. As a first step, Instacart has collaborated with Publix to introduce the product with a new digital deli counter including its popular Publix subs. Instacart initially made Publix’s signature sub combo available online to Publix locations across Florida in January, creating the ultimate ordering experience and offering customers one more way to take advantage of Publix’s great savings. With this expansion, it is now available to nearly all Publix stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. This expansion marks Instacart’s continued move into grocery meal delivery, helping retailers like Publix bring more in-store aisles and experiences online for customers.

Beginning on July 16 at 6 a.m. EST, the first 500 customers who purchase a Publix Sub via Instacart will unlock exclusive access to a free, limited edition “Team Pub Sub” fan T-shirt. The lucky customers will receive an email with a link to redeem the free shirt by July 23 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

“Since the launch of Instacart Meals, customers have ordered enough Pub Subs via Instacart to span the length of 758 football fields, which tells us that people appreciate the convenience and options,” said Neera Chatterjee, Senior Product Manager at Instacart. “Instacart’s digital deli counter’s ‘Build your Own’ and Smart Cart Combo features enable online customers to build their Pub Sub with endless combinations and take advantage of Publix’s signature money-saving sub combo.”

“With the expansion of Instacart Meals, we’re excited to make it easier than ever for Publix customers to enjoy their favorite Pub Sub delivered to their homes or ready for curbside pickup in as fast as two hours,” said Maria Brous, Publix Director of Communications. “We’re excited to gift our most loyal customers an exclusive piece of wearable Pub Sub pride!”

For more information or to shop Publix Subs via Instacart, please visit www.instacart.com.

*This promotion will run from 6 a.m. EST on July 16 until 11:59 p.m. EST on July 23. One “Team Pub Sub” T-shirt per Instacart account. While supplies last.

About Instacart:

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam’s Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company’s cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world’s biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visithttps://shoppers.instacart.com/.

About Publix:

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,251 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, www.corporate.publix.com.