International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Launch of Integrated Fresh Data

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announced this week the launch of Integrated Fresh Data, powered by IRI’s unify® platform.

At IDDBA, we are always looking for opportunities to use the power of our organization to add value for our association members. We have created a new partnership with IRI to provide a value-added benefit to IDDBA members: complimentary access to IRI data. IDDBA represents member companies of all sizes, some with more challenged market research budgets, which is why we want to give all our members access to the latest market data and analysis tools that are often otherwise accessible only to those with larger budgets.

“This comprehensive data stack is game changing for our members”, said Angela Bozo, IDDBA’s Education Director. The partnership with IRI provides data on dairy, deli and bakery sales, including department, aisle and category performance across multiple time periods, measures and product selection. Data is updated every 30 days and gives all IDDBA members free market data and analysis tools that would be prohibitively expensive for many of our members to purchase on their own.

IDDBA Integrated Fresh is available through our member portal on iddba.org and Bozo encourages anyone seeking more information to reach out to research@iddba.org.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.