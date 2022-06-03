Introducing the Latest Innovation from Table One, Goat Cheddar Cheese

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is thrilled to announce the launch of a Goat Cheddar Cheese from their innovative Table One brand. Made with 100% Canadian goat’s milk, this new product combines the mild flavor of chèvre with the tang and versatility of cheddar for a velvety fresh cheese perfect for spring.

Table One’s goat’s milk is sourced from local farms across Ontario and Manitoba, communities that make up the largest dairy co-op in Canada. Only milk from these regions is collected and freshly processed in Table One’s Goat Cheddar Cheese. “This flavorful cheese is a testament to pure ingredients and artisan craftsmanship,” commented Andrea Berti, Senior Director of Business Development at Atalanta, “Its exceptional taste and texture make it the ideal addition to Table One’s line of original and all-natural products.”

Atalanta’s vision to be a part of every food experience inspired the launch of Table One, which offers a range of quality products to fit within any budget. Table One knows that not every table looks the same— sometimes it’s a kitchen table for six, and sometimes it’s a cubicle for one. Their healthy, convenient, and exciting products suit all your needs, no matter what your table looks like each day.

The product is available in a convenient 6.3 oz exact weight option or a 6 lb. loaf for foodservice or deli counter. Please contact your Atalanta Sales Representative for more information.