Introducing the Newest Line of Table One Ready-to-Eat Meals

Elizabeth, NJ— Plant-based, ready-to-eat meals are more sought after than ever before. With 75 years of experience in importing the finest specialty cheeses and gourmet groceries, Atalanta Corporation is excited to announce its new line of Table One Ready-to-Eat Meals, perfect for the current moment and beyond.

Today’s consumers are seeking options that are healthy, affordable, and convenient. And now more than ever, they’re looking for plant-based options.

Nearly three out of five American adults are selecting better-for-you snacks and meal solutions more frequently than prior to the pandemic.

More than four in five American adults who buy better-for-you items find that affordability (90%), variety of flavors/options (89%), choices that offer nutritional benefits (86%) and convenience (84%) are important.

53% of American adults report choosing pre-made meal solutions (i.e., heat and eat items) to make mealtimes easier.

solutions (i.e., heat and eat items) to make mealtimes easier.

Plant-based food sales spiked 90% during peak panic buying when compared to last years’ sales and continued to outpace total food after panic buying subsided.2

Table One’s Ready-To-Eat meals have it all. The home-style recipes are crafted with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients and without added preservatives. They are fast and convenient to prepare when you’re in a hurry—just open and serve (fork included). Best of all, the four shelf stable Mediterranean-inspired dishes are completely delicious.

Bob Gellert, Executive Vice President, commented, “We at Atalanta are extremely excited to continue to develop modern products that meet our customers’ needs for more grab & go shelf stable foods while delighting their consumers’ taste buds with original, exciting flavors.”

This new line includes a tuna pasta salad, a quinoa salad, a wild rice bowl, and a lentil chickpea bowl with the latter three all delivering on plant-based diet needs.

Atalanta is part of the Gellert Global Group, which is active in restaurant operations and non-food industries such as real estate investments. Sister companies include Camerican International, Finica Food Specialties, JF Braun, and Tipico Cheese Products.

The quinoa salad is sure to wow. With cannellini beans, tomatoes and a rich array of Mediterranean spices, this vegan, gluten-free bowl is perfect for lunchtime, or anytime.

Lentils are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber. When combined with chickpeas, spinach and some amazing spices in the vegan lentil salad, they’re sure to leave you satisfied.

The apples in the wild rice salad provide a touch of natural sugar that are well balanced with black beans and spices to make a healthy, satisfying meal that’s ready in no time!

