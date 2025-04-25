Introducing Tursh: A New Afghan-American Chutney Brand

A bold new chutney brand is hitting the shelves. Tursh, an Afghan-American condiment company, has launched its first SKU, the OG Spicy Green Chutney, inspired by a family recipe passed down through generations. Rooted in heritage and reimagined for today’s pantry, Tursh blends rich Afghan flavors with all-natural ingredients to create a versatile, zesty chutney that brings depth to everyday meals.

Crafted without preservatives or additives, Tursh’s chutney is designed to pair effortlessly with a wide range of dishes, from rice bowls and eggs to sandwiches and dips. What began as a way to reconnect with home and preserve culinary traditions quickly evolved into a sought-after local staple through word-of-mouth and limited drops.

“We grew up eating this chutney with almost everything,” says Tabi Hoshmand, co-founder of Tursh. “When we couldn’t find anything like it on shelves, we quickly realized we needed to share it with everyone. It was a way to stay close to our roots, but also to bring a part of our culture to the people around us.”

Each jar of Tursh is hand-crafted to maintain quality and flavor integrity. The brand speaks to a growing movement of globally inspired pantry staples that celebrate culture through food, and it offers a fresh perspective in a market saturated with repetitive flavor profiles.

In addition to flavor, Tursh is on a mission to uplift Afghan culinary identity and offer representation in the growing condiment and CPG space. With a clean, modern design and a heritage-driven origin story, Tursh is as shelf-ready as it is soul-filled.

Learn more at gettursh.com or follow @gettursh on Instagram.