Irish Cheesemakers Eye Up a Bigger Slice of Market

AISLING KIERNAN, The Irish Examiner Deli March 22, 2021

Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese in Waterford was established by Eamonn and Patricia Lonergan in 1987 when cheese wasn’t as popular as it is today.

The west Waterford company produces a variety of hard-pressed mature farmhouse cheeses, including red and white cheddars, as well as the famous Oakwood smoked cheddar. 

With a 170-strong top-class pedigree Friesian milking herd, Mr Lonergan’s USP is a top-quality product, made from raw milk from a single herd.

