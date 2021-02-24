Italian Cheese Companies and Exclusive Atalanta Partner Agriform and Parmareggio Merge

Elizabeth, NJ— In January 2021, Agriform and Parmareggio, two Veneto and Emilia Romagna Italian cheese companies, merged to create the world’s largest Italian PDO cheese outfit.

Pioneers in the Italian cheese exporting industry, Agriform has been exporting the finest quality Italian cheeses for over 30 years to more than 50 countries worldwide. Agriform produces a variety of PDO cheeses, including Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano, Asiago Fresco, Piave, Gorgonzola, Provolone, Pecorino Romano and Mascarpone. The company distributes over 25 million pounds of their two most popular DOP items, Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano. Agriform is an exclusive partner with Atalanta.

Headquartered in Modena, Parmareggio includes the Parmareggio, Parmissimo, Unigrana, and Cuor di Fette brands. In 2019, Parmareggio and Grandi Salumifici Italiani merged to become the Bonterre Group. The Agriform and Parmareggio merger consists of a three-year plan, which will debut with a turnover of almost 600 million euros.

“With this merger, Agriform and Parmareggio created a formidable network of farmers, cheesemakers, aging, cutting & processing facilities throughout northern Italy. Both companies are cooperative farmers and cheesemakers, so they have a similar history,” says Andrea Berti, Atalanta Director of Business Development. “The newly formed company will allow Atalanta to offer more options in the Italian Cheese Category. We are excited to be working with Agriform and Parmareggio going forward.”

Both companies are known for their commitment to superior quality. Together, the Agriform and Parmareggio production chains comprise over 2,000 breeders and about 20 dairies. Their joint cooperative roots and commercial networks will create an even stronger, more valuable company now and for years to come.