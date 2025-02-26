Jean Perrin brand Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses) recalled due to possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Deli February 26, 2025

Summary

Product Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses)

Issue Food – Microbial contamination – E. Coli – other pathogenic

What to do Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products

Distribution Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Possibly other provinces and territories

Affected products

Filter items

Showing 1 to 4 of 4 entriesShow 102550100 entries

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Jean PerrinMorbier de Scey (cheese)Variable
(~7 kg)		3324440317786Lot # 35112
06/03/2025
Jean PerrinRaclette de Scey (cheese)Variable
(~7 kg)		3324440418896Lot # 35511
10/03/2025
NoneMorbier de Scey (cheese)VariableVariableThe recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date.
NoneRaclette de Scey (cheese)VariableVariableThe recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date.

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
  • Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer

Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Related recalls and alerts

Related Articles