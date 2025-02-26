Jean Perrin brand Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses) recalled due to possible contamination with pathogenic E. coli

Summary

Product Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey (cheeses)

Issue Food – Microbial contamination – E. Coli – other pathogenic

What to do Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products

Distribution Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Possibly other provinces and territories

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Jean Perrin Morbier de Scey (cheese) Variable

(~7 kg) 3324440317786 Lot # 35112

06/03/2025 Jean Perrin Raclette de Scey (cheese) Variable

(~7 kg) 3324440418896 Lot # 35511

10/03/2025 None Morbier de Scey (cheese) Variable Variable The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. None Raclette de Scey (cheese) Variable Variable The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date.

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer

Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

