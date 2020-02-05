JFE Franchising Partners with Weis Markets as Their Fresh Sushi Program Provider

JFE Franchising, Inc Deli February 5, 2020

On November 2019, JFE converted 114 Weis Markets throughout the Northeast (PA, MD, NJ, NY, VA, WV and DE), expanding Snowfox retail sushi kiosks to over 900 total locations in the US.

Weis Markets expansion of the Snowfox Fresh Sushi Program marks a milestone for Snowfox retail sushi brand presence in the Northeast. Snowfox’s President Stacy Kwon states, “With the support and commitment from Weis Markets Merchandise Team, we are excited to offer Weis Market customers our quality Snowfox Sushi beautifully made fresh daily by our chefs.”

Retail fresh sushi is a fast-paced growing category within the US markets which can represent up to 1% of total store sales, minus fuel and pharmacy and roughly 18% of deli sales penetration in many markets.

Snowfox’s sushi program is a leading provider in the US retail space and can also be found in 10 Divisions of Kroger, Costco, Sam’s Club, Winco, Albertsons and other supermarket, wholesale, and traditional grocery formats.

