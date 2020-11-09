Jisa Farmstead Cheese Receives $ 250,000 Grant

Jisa Farmstead Cheese in Brainard is one of 11 Nebraska agriculture producers to receive funds from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The family-owned business is receiving $250,000 for the processing and marketing of Omega-3 cheese.

“The Jisas have developed a feeding program on their dairy which raises the Omega-3 level and this is carrying through to the cheese,” Rod Johnson, who does marketing for Jisa Farmstead, said. “By using the grant, we’ll be able to increase the marketing of rebranding some of their labels and enhance the website to promote this new Omega-3 product.”

