JOH Welcomes Deborah Faulkner Account Manager, JOH Specialty/Grocery Divisions

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is proud to welcome Deborah Faulkner as an Account Manager. Her focus will be to grow business for clients in the Specialty and Grocery channels.

Deborah comes to JOH with over 30 years of experience in the brokerage and grocery industries. She has helped to dramatically increase sales for several high-profile clients at Food Lion, including Henkel, StarKist and Sun-Maid. Deborah is an expert at using insights and analytics to execute strategic initiatives and achieve sales-related goals.

“We’re proud and excited to welcome Deborah to JOH,” said Jim Walsh, EVP, JOH Specialty & Natural Division. “Her industry knowledge and proven ability to produce positive results for clients and customers make her a great addition to our growing team.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Deborah,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, JOH Grocery, Frozen & Dairy. “She is a hard worker with a valuable set of skills, and I know that she is going to have a tremendous impact. Welcome!”

Outside of the office, Deborah spends much of her time with family. She has two children and has recently been blessed with her first grandchild (congratulations!). Beyond spending time with her loved ones, Deborah enjoys gardening and relaxing outdoors. She can be reached at dfaulkner@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.