Join WCMA Young Professionals in Milwaukee August 31

MADISON, WI – Dairy industry professionals under 40 are invited to an afternoon of networking and fun at the next Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Young Professionals event, as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, August 31 at 1:10 p.m. Registration is open now at WisCheeseMakers.org/Events.

“WCMA’s Young Professionals events bring the next generation of our industry together to learn about our field and grow in their careers,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, WCMA Events Manager. “We’re excited to offer another opportunity this summer for younger employees in dairy processing to get to know each other and build their networks!”

Attendees will enjoy networking as they watch the game from the spacious Miller Lite Landing in American Family Field. Located in the left-center field Loge Level, this viewing deck includes three rows of seating with tables, device charging stations, high-definition TVs, a drink rail with chilled cup holders, and a panoramic view of the stadium.

Tickets to this popular gathering cost just $35 and include both admission and $15 to spend in the Miller Lite Landing concessions booth. Members may also purchase tickets for guests, including significant others and friends. The deadline to register is Friday, August 19. Questions may be directed to Kirsten Strohmenger at kstrohmenger@wischeesemakers.org.