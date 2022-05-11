Joyfull Bakery Parmesan Crisps Expands to Sprouts Farmers Markets with an Exclusive New Flavor

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Joyfull Bakery®, the artisan Parmesan Crisps company, announces today its crisps will be available in all Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Beginning in May, Sprouts will carry Original and Everything Parmesan Crisps, as well as Joyfull Bakery’s® newest flavor, Jalapeño, exclusive first to market.

Since 2015, Joyfull Bakery® has been winning over the hearts of cheese lovers with their small-batched and slow oven-baked crisps made with 100% aged Parmesan cheese. Consumers prefer Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps for their quality ingredients, true Parmesan taste and delicate, crispy texture. The crisps’ unique shape offers versatility, often used as a statement item on charcuterie boards, paired with a favorite dip or spread, or crumbled on top of a soup or salad.

While Joyfull Bakery® can be found in many regional retailers, Sprouts Farmers Market is the first national retailer for Joyfull Bakery®. Joanne Bolonda, Chief Growth Officer, explains, “We are thrilled to further expand on a national scale with Sprouts Farmers Market. They feature wholesome and innovative products, so our Parmesan Crisps are the perfect addition to their robust deli, cheese, and cracker offerings.”

Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps retail for $6.99 per 3oz. package and will be available in the deli department at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country. To find your nearest Sprouts Farmers Market, please visit www.sprouts.com. To learn more about Joyfull Bakery® visit www.joyfullbakery.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Joyfull Bakery®

Joyfull Bakery® is on a mission to spread joy by making undeniably delicious foods. With an emphasis on fewer but better ingredients, Joyfull Bakery® carefully selects ingredients that are simple, all-natural, and high quality so you can enjoy life and its flavors to the fullest. Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps are exactly that…Crisp. Parmesan. No preservatives, no fillers! Just 100% aged Parmesan, slowly oven-baked using artisanal methods and no shortcuts to achieve the best Parmesan taste and delicate crispy texture. Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps are fantastic by themselves, or as the perfect side to soup, crumbled on top of a salad, on a charcuterie board, to scoop up your favorite dip, or…you get the idea! With Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps there are endless easy ways to bring some joy to your day.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.