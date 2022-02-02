Joyfull Bakery Unveils a Fresh Look with 25% Less Plastic and Two New Flavors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Joyfull Bakery®, the artisan Parmesan Crisps company announces today the launch of its refreshed packaging made with 25% less plastic and two new flavors, Jalapeño and Five Seed, all of which will debut at The 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from February 6-8.

Since 2015, Joyfull Bakery® has been winning over the hearts of cheese lovers with the Original and Everything flavors of their small-batched and slow oven-baked crisps made with 100% aged Parmesan cheese. Consumers prefer Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps for their quality ingredients, true Parmesan taste, delicate crispy texture, and versatility; often using them as a statement item on charcuterie boards, pairing with a favorite dip or spread, or crumbling on top of soup or salad.

Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps’ ever-growing popularity continues to make the brand a mainstay in deli departments nationwide as they have the broadest usage and highest repeat purchase rates in the cheese crisp category, resulting in increased basket sizes and sales for their retail partners.

The new Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisp flavors and look are a response to the brand’s seven years of vast growth and were designed to reflect the brand’s mission of spreading joy through food. Joanne Bolonda, Chief Growth Officer of Joyfull Bakery® explains, “The new flavors expand our offerings with a perfectly spiced Jalapeño and mild nutty Five Seed. Our rebranding emits joy with vivid colors that reflect the bold flavor profiles of our crisps. Our new packaging perfectly displays and protects our product while remaining 100% recyclable with 25% less plastic.”

Joyfull Bakery’s new packaging and flavors will debut at The 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas (Booth #1946) and will be available nationally starting in July 2022. (SRP: $7.99/3oz. package)

To learn more about Joyfull Bakery® visit their website (www.joyfullbakery.com) or follow along on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Joyfull Bakery®

Joyfull Bakery® is on a mission to spread joy by making undeniably delicious foods. With an emphasis on fewer but better ingredients, Joyfull Bakery® carefully selects ingredients that are simple, all-natural, and high quality so you can enjoy life and its flavors to the fullest. Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps are exactly that…Crisp. Parmesan. No preservatives, no fillers! Just 100% aged Parmesan, slowly oven-baked using artisanal methods and no shortcuts to achieve the best Parmesan taste and delicate crispy texture. Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps are fantastic by themselves, or as the perfect side to soup, crumbled on top of a salad, on a charcuterie board, to scoop up your favorite dip, or…you get the idea! With Joyfull Bakery® Parmesan Crisps there are endless easy ways to bring some joy to your day.