Kalsec Launches DuraShield Antimicrobial Natural Food Protection Blends

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, U.S. – Kalsec®, a leading global producer of natural spice and herb extracts, colors, food protection and hop extracts for the food and beverage industry, introduces DuraShield™ Antimicrobial Natural Food Protection Blends. This unique product harnesses the enhanced synergies of natural antioxidants combined with natural antimicrobials to improve both shelf life and food safety in a variety of applications, including meat and poultry, deli salads, dips, sauces and dressings.

“We’ve taken our industry-leading innovations in naturally sourced antioxidants to craft DuraShield blends that keep food labels clean and products secure and stable,” said Jane Quartel, Executive Director of Product Management – Food Protection. “Our DuraShield antimicrobial and antioxidant blends balance scientifically proven functional efficacy, flavor and aroma management systems to ensure the highest quality solutions that protect your brand.”

DuraShield Natural Food Protection Blends expertly combine traditional natural antioxidant products, like rosemary and acerola extracts, with natural antimicrobial products, such as cultured dextrose and buffered vinegar. While synthetic food preservation alternatives are commercially available, they do not offer the consumer-preferred clean label that can be achieved with Kalsec’s DuraShield blends. Additionally, DuraShield is a unique 2-in-1 solution, where the ingredients are more powerful united than they are alone.

“Food manufacturers face extended distances of distribution channels, increasing demand for longer shelf life and consumer demand for short, simple product labels,” Quartel added. “Kalsec is recognized around the world as a provider of natural antioxidants for food protection. Natural antimicrobials are the next frontier in shelf-life extension and food preservation. With DuraShield our customers gain clean-label food protection they can trust.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that each year, 16% of Americans get sick from contaminated foods or beverages and 3,000 people die. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates an annual loss of more than $15.6 billion due to foodborne illnesses1.

Kalsec is first launching DuraShield Food Protection Blends in the United States. Future rollouts into other global regions are forthcoming. Discover the science behind DuraShield Natural Food Protection Blends at kalsec.com/durashield.

About Kalsec

Kalsec provides natural Taste & Sensory Solutions, Colors, Food Protection and Advanced Hop Products to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize over 60 years of experience and industry leading innovation to make food and beverage products look better, taste better and last longer. Family owned and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan since 1958, Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.