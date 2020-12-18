Knott’s Foods Introduces Clean Labeled Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese

PARIS, Tennessee — Knott’s Foods, Inc. continues building on its line of acclaimed pimento cheese and spreads with the introduction of two varieties of Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese.

Providing consumers with a clean label, the Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese and Knott Yo Grandma’s Jalapeno Pimento Cheese contain no preservatives and are gluten-free. Their main ingredients are simple — shredded cheddar cheese, cream cheese and mayonnaise.

“Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese is more than a sandwich spread. It provides today’s family’s with the simple goodness they enjoyed at their grandmother’s table with ingredients they can feel good about eating,” Josh Knott, president of Knotts Food, Inc., said. “We see people enjoying it as a burger topper, adding zest to vegetable trays and using it as a dip for parties.”

Knott Yo Grandma’s Pimento Cheese is priced at $5.99. Knott’s products are sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Those who are interested can learn more at knottsfoods.com or by emailing [email protected] or calling 731-642-1961.

A family-owned and operated business since 1947, Knotts Foods, Inc. began in the kitchen of Cedric and Mildred Knott in Paris, Tennessee. Currently, the third generation of the Knott’s family is at the helm, leading the West Tennessee team in the mission of exceeding customer expectations by providing the best product on the market.