Know Your Cheese? Attend IDDBA’s Webinar to Find Out

Madison, WI — How well do you know your cheese? What resources and opportunities exist to help you expand your knowledge?

When we talk about cheese education, we are really talking about is learning the difference between similar cheeses. For example, a Single Crème Brie, Double Crème Brie, Triple Crème Brie, and a Camembert are all different in their flavors; however, most customers just associate them as Brie. Learning the difference in the cheeses, along with having the right descriptors to help the customer understand the difference, is what cheese education is about.

Join IDDBA and food and beverage educator Michael Landis on Feb. 25 at noon CT for “Cheese Education: How to Identify the Differences Among Similar Cheese Types”, a live webinar that will explore the many opportunities to learn more about cheeses as well as where some of the best educational events are.

To learn more and to register, click here.

