Know Your Cheeses and Their Seasons

Zane Lilley, The Connexion Deli December 3, 2024

Kitchen staples sit alongside local dairy delicacies as winter begins

December is a month of good cheer for food lovers in France with plenty of festive specialities on the cards. 

The start of the new month also means a number of new cheeses come into season or are at their best time to eat. 

Similarly to fruit and vegetables many cheeses are best in season at certain times of the year. Online cheesemonger la boite du fromager produces a list of those from which to choose each month. 

