Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Dean’s Dairy & Specialty Foods for Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC – Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. , plant-based food company, has started distributing its products through Dean’s Dairy and Specialty Foods and has sent its first shipment of products to Dean’s for distribution in British Columbia.

Established in 1986, Dean’s Dairy & Specialty Foods distributes premium all-natural and organic products to grocers, cafes, and eateries in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and just recently, Vancouver Island. To this day, Dean personally selects each brand they represent to ensure clients can expect top quality, consistency and freshness. Dean’s delivers 6 days a week with refrigerated trucks that are meticulously maintained in order to ensure the freshest delivery.

Building its roots in-home delivery, Dean’s team from day one continues to bring personal service, family values, commitment to quality, and their desire to delight customers through wholesale distribution.

“When we were first introduced to KOMO and met Adya, Fred, and Jeffrey – their passion and mission to share the love of plant based foods through comfort classics truly inspired us. We understand the challenges and obstacles young entrepreneurs in Vancouver go through, and we are here to support them on their journey to success,” says Dean Sellars, Founder and CEO at Dean’s.

With this new relationship established with Dean’s Dairy and Specialty Foods, Komo is no longer working with its previous food distributor for British Columbia.

Komo works with Cornerstone Sales Ltd. as it’s Canadian sales agent to bring Komo Foods to broad distribution in Canada to independent and national health food stores, grocery chain, convenience food stores and food services businesses.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and – Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo’s products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd’s Pie and Chick’n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line – Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM – versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. komocomfortfoods.com