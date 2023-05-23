La Terra Fina Introduces Four New Dip & Spread Flavors This Spring

UNION CITY, Calif. — Let’s get dipping! La Terra Fina, Northern California’s maker of fresh, premium dips, spreads, and quiches, announced today four new bold dip flavors: Chocolate with Chocolate Chips Dessert Dip, Dill Pickle Dip & Spread, Caramelized Onion with Roasted Garlic Dip & Spread, and Jalapeño Hot Pepper Jelly Dip & Spread. Sure to please palates of all kinds, La Terra Fina’s mouthwatering dips and spreads are made with quality, fresh ingredients, and tantalizing flavor for any occasion.

“For the last 40 years, La Terra Fina has been creating dips and spreads that transport consumers on a journey where flavor reigns supreme,” said Chhaya Bhatia, Director of Marketing at La Terra Fina. “Always putting flavor first, we keep our finger on the pulse of what flavor profiles consumers are gravitating towards while also remaining true to our mission of using fresh, wholesome ingredients that are always in season. From sweet heat ingredients to new chocolate experiences and comforting throwback flavors, we’re proud to introduce delicious new products for everyone across the country to enjoy.”

In line with La Terra Fina’s dips & spreads, the brand’s new flavors are gluten-free, keto-friendly, rBST-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Chocolate with Chocolate Chips Dessert Dip: Luscious and decadent, the Chocolate Dessert Dip is a versatile companion to fruits and pretzels or can be used as a topping for your favorite dessert recipes. It’s an uber-crave-able, anytime treat made with clean yet rich ingredients that everyone will love.

Luscious and decadent, the Chocolate Dessert Dip is a versatile companion to fruits and pretzels or can be used as a topping for your favorite dessert recipes. It’s an uber-crave-able, anytime treat made with clean yet rich ingredients that everyone will love. Dill Pickle Dip & Spread: Greek Yogurt and cream cheese-based, the Dill Pickle Dip & Spread has a mesmerizing tangy taste and an abundance of pickles and dill that will appeal to adults and kids alike. This dip can be enjoyed right out of the tub with fresh veggies, pretzels, chips, fries, or slathered-on sandwiches and burgers.

Greek Yogurt and cream cheese-based, the Dill Pickle Dip & Spread has a mesmerizing tangy taste and an abundance of pickles and dill that will appeal to adults and kids alike. This dip can be enjoyed right out of the tub with fresh veggies, pretzels, chips, fries, or slathered-on sandwiches and burgers. Caramelized Onion with Roasted Garlic Dip & Spread: As consumers seek comfort foods and positive experiences, throwback flavors are gaining momentum. Quality cheeses and cream come together with sweet, caramelized onions with a touch of roasted garlic to create this deliciously rich and savory dip to enjoy with vegetable dippers or a grilled chicken sandwich.

As consumers seek comfort foods and positive experiences, throwback flavors are gaining momentum. Quality cheeses and cream come together with sweet, caramelized onions with a touch of roasted garlic to create this deliciously rich and savory dip to enjoy with vegetable dippers or a grilled chicken sandwich. Jalapeño Hot Pepper Jelly Dip & Spread: This Asian-American inspired Jalapeño Hot Pepper Jelly Dip & Spread is the perfect way to kick any recipe up a notch, from grilled meats and veggies to toasts and sandwiches. It’s a sweet yet mildly spicy complement to crackers, chips, and cheese on charcuterie boards. Deliciously smooth cream cheese comes together with tangy cherries and mildly spiced jalapeños to create 2023’s most inventive dip.

Starting at $5.49 per 10 oz container, La Terra Fina‘s new dips and spreads are now ready for enjoyment. For more information on La Terra Fina, please visit https://laterrafina.com/.